07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Star Wars Rebels
10:20 Masterchef Australia
11:25 Survivor
12:15 Middagfilm: Catch That Kid
13:55 Entertainment: Taylor Swift – City of Lover Concert
14:40 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Ultimate Spider-Man
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:35 Krakatiki
17:05 NII: Focus
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 How It’s Made
19:15 Doc.: Deadliest Roads- Panama
20:10 Magnum P.I.
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Black-Ish
21:50 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
23:00 Tv.Film: The Night Clerk
00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:15 Treadstone
02:00 Tv.Film: What Happened to Monday
04:05 Tv.film: Walk Like a Panther
05:55 Evil
06:40 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 30 Mei 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws