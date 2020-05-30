ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 30 Mei 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 Star Wars Rebels

10:20 Masterchef Australia

11:25 Survivor

12:15 Middagfilm: Catch That Kid

13:55 Entertainment: Taylor Swift – City of Lover Concert

14:40 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Ultimate Spider-Man

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:35 Krakatiki

17:05 NII: Focus

17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 How It’s Made

19:15 Doc.: Deadliest Roads- Panama

20:10 Magnum P.I.

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:20 Black-Ish

21:50 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

23:00 Tv.Film: The Night Clerk

00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:15 Treadstone

02:00 Tv.Film: What Happened to Monday

04:05 Tv.film: Walk Like a Panther

05:55 Evil

06:40 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)