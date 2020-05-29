Vrijdag 29 Mei 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Adventure Time with Finn& Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:31 ATV Sports
10:25 ATV Covid-19 Update
10:55 Masterchef The Professionals
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Documentaire:Tiger Spy in the Jungle
13:37 Super Hit Top 10
14:05 Carmen Sandiego
14:30 Ultimate Spider Man
15:00 Whazzz Up?
16:00 Moksi Moksi (Jaargang.02)
16:30 The Looney Tunes Show
17:00 NII:Focus
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Covid-19 Update
19:16 The Resident
20:10 Tv.film:The Postcard Killings (2020)
22:07 The Sinner
22:56 Shark Tank
23:46 ATV Nieuws
00:25 Doom Patrol
01:17 Tv.film:A Nuns Curse (2020)
02:31 Tv.film:Woman of Mafia 2 (2019)
04:50 Succession
06:01 BBC Nieuws
Vrijdag 29 Mei 2020
