Vrijdag 29 Mei 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:11 Adventure Time with Finn& Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:31 ATV Sports

10:25 ATV Covid-19 Update

10:55 Masterchef The Professionals

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:37 Documentaire:Tiger Spy in the Jungle

13:37 Super Hit Top 10

14:05 Carmen Sandiego

14:30 Ultimate Spider Man

15:00 Whazzz Up?

16:00 Moksi Moksi (Jaargang.02)

16:30 The Looney Tunes Show

17:00 NII:Focus

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 ATV Covid-19 Update

19:16 The Resident

20:10 Tv.film:The Postcard Killings (2020)

22:07 The Sinner

22:56 Shark Tank

23:46 ATV Nieuws

00:25 Doom Patrol

01:17 Tv.film:A Nuns Curse (2020)

02:31 Tv.film:Woman of Mafia 2 (2019)

04:50 Succession

06:01 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)