ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 28 MEI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Gravity Falls

08:33 Venezuela Nieuws

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 Street Food

10:01 ATV Covid-19 Update

10:30 Tv.film:Kindergarten Cop 2

12:11 BBC Nieuws

12:37 Bunk’D

13:00 Middagfilm:The Half of It

14:47 Super Hit Classics

15:45 Railroad Australia

16:30 NII:Focus

17:00 Adventure Time with Finn & Jake

17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV Covid-19 Update

19:15 ATV Sports

20:10 Whazzz Up?

21:10 Documentaire:Waterfront Cities of the World:Cape Town

22:05 Black Lightning

22:52 Hunters

23:57 ATV Nieuws

00:35 13 Reasons Why

01:30 Tv.film:American Assassin

03:22 Tv.film:The World Made Straight

05:22 Documentaire:The Emperor of the Steppes

06:10 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)