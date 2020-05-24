07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 SZF eHealth
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Recap:ATV COVID-19 Update
10:20 Pro Slammer,East Coast Thunder Sidney Dragway
11:15 The Grand Tour
12:40 Fish Finder:Columbia Cubera
13:06 Texas Metal
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Pro Stock,Pro Bike,Sportsman,New Thunder Willowbank Race
15:30 The Grill Dads
16:00 SZF 2015-2020
16:25 Infomercial:EBS Jaarrevue & Vooruitblik
16:45 NII:Focus
17:15 Entertainment:Coldplay Live @ Global Citizen
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 SZF 2015-2020
19:00 Documentaire:Big Dreams,Small Spaces :Teddington
20:05 Expedition with Steve Backshall :Frozen Frontier
21:15 SZF eHealth
21:30 Tv.film:The Banker
23:30 Tv.film:All Day and a Night
01:35 Messiah
02:20 Tv.film:Official Secrets
04:15 Tv.film:Paradise Beach
06:45 S.W.A.T.
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 24 MEI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws