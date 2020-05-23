07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Star Wars Rebels
10:20 Masterchef Australia
11:25 Survivor
12:15 Middagfilm: The Angry Birds Movie 2
13:55 Entertainment: Taylor Swift – City of Lover Concert
14:40 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:05 NII: FOCUS
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:30 Krakatiki
17:25 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 EBS Jaarrevue & Vooruitblik
19:10 Sranan Tori: 1 + 1 is 3 – Ju Oso Na Ju Grebi (dl.2)
19:55 Doc.: Deadliest Roads- Guinea
20:50 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:05 Magnum P.I
21:55 Black-Ish
22:40 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
23:40 Tv.Film: Gretel and Hansel
01:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:55 Treadstone
02:40 Tv.Film: Bad Guys The Movie
04:35 Tv.film: Bloody Monster
06:00 Evil
06:40 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 23 MEI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws