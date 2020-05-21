07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Teen Titans
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Flavorful Origins
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 Tv.film:Where’d You Go Bernadetta
12:20 Bunk’d
12:50 Middagfilm:The Peanut Butter Falcon
14:30 Super Hit Classics
15:30 Railroad Australia
16:20 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
16:50 NII:Focus
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update
19:15 ATV Sports
20:10 Whazzz Up ???
21:10 Documentaire: Kangaroo Mob
22:15 Black Lightning
23:00 Hunters
00:00 ATV Nieuws
00:40 13 Rreasons Why
01:35 Tv.film: Allagash (Blood and Money)
03:05 Tv.film: Doctor Sleep
05:40 Documentaire: Cave People Of The Himalaya
06:35 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – DONDERDAG 21 MEI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws