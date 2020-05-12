DINSDAG 12 MEI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 12 mei 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30 Young Justice
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
11:20 TV Film:The Knight Of Shadows Between Yin ANd Yang
13:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:35 Voltron Legendary Defender
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 TV Film: Funkey monkey
16:40 Transformers Cyberverse
17:05 Doc.: Impossible Engineering
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update
19:15 God Friended Me
20:10 HOME BEFOR DARK
21:10 Superstore
21:45 The Witcher
22:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:25 Doc.: Mysteries Of The Abandoned
00:10 Tv.Film: The Set Up
01:55 Tv.Film: Draggid Across Concrete
04:35 Tv.Film: Today You Die
06:05 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries (30 min)(Prog./Med./Derden)
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)