ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 5 Mei 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)

11:20 TV Film: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

13:35 The Rubing Health Foundation

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 TV Film: Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Scull

17:10 Doc.: Impossible Engineering

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)

19:15 God Friended Me

20:10 Home Before Dark

21:10 Superstore

21:40 The Witcher

22:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:25 Doc.: Mysteries Of The Abandoned

00:10 Tv.Film: The Game

02:20 Tv.Film: Fantasy Island

04:10 Tv.Film: Silverado

06:25 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)