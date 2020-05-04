07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:06 Atomic Puppet
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 Big Hero 6 The Series
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 TV Film: Indiana Jones – Raiders of The Lost Ark
12:35 Middagfilm: Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom
14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:35 Ducktales
16:05 Kinderfilm:Elena and the secret of Avalor
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So (les.67)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)
19:25 Krakatiki (afl.07)
20:05 This Is Us
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Greenleaf
22:45 Good Girls
23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:05 Dublin Murders
01:05 Tv.Film:Patients Of A Saint
02:55 Tv.Film:Playing with Fire
04:35 Tv.Film:Paskal
06:35 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme MInistries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 MAANDAG 4 MEI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws