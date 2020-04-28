DINSDAG 28 APRIL 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 28 april 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30 Mighty Magiswords
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
11:20 TV.Film: Hulk
13:45 The Rubing Health Foundation
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:05 Tekenfilm : The Incredible Hulk
17:10 Doc.: Impossible Engineering
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)
19:15 God Friended Me
20:10 HOME BEFOR DARK
21:10 Superstore
21:45 The Witcher
23:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:35 Doc.: Mysteries Of The Abandoned
00:20 Tv.Film: Conan The Barbarian
02:15 Tv.Film: Hardcore Henry
03:55 Tv.Film: Lockout
05:30 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)