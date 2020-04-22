WOENSDAG 22 APRIL 2020// ATV(KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1
woensdag 22 april 2020
TIJD PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10:00 Batman
8:30:00 Venezuela Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh)
9:30:00 KC Undercover
10:00:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30:00 Tv Film: E.T. – The Extraterrestrial
12:35:00 Kinderfilm: The Jungle Book (1967)
14:00:00 Super Hit Classics
15:00:00 America’s Top Dog
15:45:00 NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Taylor Swift
16:25:00 Focus (afl. 319)
17:05:00 In Gesprek Met …
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)
19:20:00 The Science of Stupid
19:55:00 Youth Outreach
20:30:00 Moksi Moksi
21:15:00 Stranger Things
22:20:00 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:05:00 Yankee
23:45:00 ATV Nieuws (herh.)
0:25:00 Tv Film: Knives Out
2:40:00 The Boys
3:50:00 The Nightingale
6:10:00 CNN Nieuws
