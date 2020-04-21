DINSDAG 21 APRIL 2020 // ATV (KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 21 april 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:35 Avengers Asseble
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
11:20 TV.Film: The Never Ending Story
13:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
14:25 Tekenfilm : The Goonies
16:30 Doc.: Cultures Of Resistance
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:40 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)
19:15 TV SERIE
20:00 HOME BEFOR DARK
21:00 Superstore
21:45 The Witcher
22:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:20 Doc.: Mysteries Of The Abandoned
00:05 Tv.Film: The Elite
01:45 Tv.Film: Plaguers
03:15 Tv.Film: Mercury Man
05:05 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)