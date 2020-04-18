ZATERDAG 18 APRIL 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1
zaterdag 18 april 2020
TIJD PROGRAMMA
7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Logos International
8:40:00 *3 Below: Tales of Arcadia
9:05:00 *ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 *Star Wars Rebels
10:25:00 *Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hrs To Hell And Back
11:10:00 *Survivor
12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *Kinderfilm: My Spy
14:20:00 *Doc.: Wild Canada
15:05:00 *De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 *Ent.: NPR Tiny Desk Concert – Coldplay
16:00:00 *Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
16:30:00 *Focus (afl. 117)
17:00:00 *Inspector Gadget
17:25:00 *SZF Magazine
18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws (Sponsoring Inbegrepen)
18:45:00 *Ko’ W’ Go Stem: Michael Kromodimedjo
19:05:00 *Doc.: Deadliest Roads – Madagascar
20:05:00 *Magnum, P.I.
21:00:00 *The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20:00 *Mixed-Ish
21:55:00 *The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
22:55:00 *Tv Film: The Rhythm Section
1:00:00 *Treadstone
1:45:00 *Tv Film: Speed
3:45:00 *Tv Film: Speed 2: Cruise Control
5:50:00 *Evil
6:35:00 *BBC Nieuws
