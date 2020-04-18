ZATERDAG 18 APRIL 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

PROGRAMMA OVERZICHT 12.1

zaterdag 18 april 2020

TIJD PROGRAMMA

7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

7:35:00 *Logos International

8:40:00 *3 Below: Tales of Arcadia

9:05:00 *ATV Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:35:00 *Star Wars Rebels

10:25:00 *Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hrs To Hell And Back

11:10:00 *Survivor

12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 *Kinderfilm: My Spy

14:20:00 *Doc.: Wild Canada

15:05:00 *De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 *Ent.: NPR Tiny Desk Concert – Coldplay

16:00:00 *Moksi Moksi (Herh.)

16:30:00 *Focus (afl. 117)

17:00:00 *Inspector Gadget

17:25:00 *SZF Magazine

18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws (Sponsoring Inbegrepen)

18:45:00 *Ko’ W’ Go Stem: Michael Kromodimedjo

19:05:00 *Doc.: Deadliest Roads – Madagascar

20:05:00 *Magnum, P.I.

21:00:00 *The Rubing Health Foundation

21:20:00 *Mixed-Ish

21:55:00 *The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

22:55:00 *Tv Film: The Rhythm Section

1:00:00 *Treadstone

1:45:00 *Tv Film: Speed

3:45:00 *Tv Film: Speed 2: Cruise Control

5:50:00 *Evil

6:35:00 *BBC Nieuws

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN