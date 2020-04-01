ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 1 APRIL 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:15 Inspector Gadget

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 K.C. Undercover

10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:45 TV Film: The Great Alaskan Race

12:40 Kinderfilm: Elf On The Run

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Ent: Maroon 5 Live@Home

15:35 Ent: NPR Tiny Desk Concert: The Jonas Brothers

16:10 NII: FOCUS

17:00 In Gesprek Met ………

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 ATV COVID-19 Update herh.

19:20 Tiny House Nation

20:05 Fish Finder

20:35 Moksi Moksi

21:15 Tap A Bankstel

22:20 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:05 Yankee

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:20 Tv.Film: What Maisie Knew

02:00 The Boys

03:00 Tv.Film: Unknown

04:55 Tv.Film: Unstoppable

06:35 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)