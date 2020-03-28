ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 28 Maart 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:45 Star Wars Resistance

10:50 Gordon Ramsay’s 24Hrs To Hell and Back

11:35 Survivor

12:16 BBC Nieuws

12:50 Middagfilm: Ella Bella Bingo

14:10 Entertainment : Maroon 5 live at Rock In Rio

15:15 De Levende Steen Gemeente

16:02 Moksi Moksi

16:35 Big Hero 6 The Series

17:05 NII:Focus

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Ko’W’ Go Stem:In gesprek met D.Veira

19:11 Sranan Tori : 1 en 1 = 3 : Wel Opgevoed

19:35 Doc.: Deadliest Roads : India

20:35 Magnum P.I.

21:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:45 Mixed-ish

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:35 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

23:30 Tv.film: Bloodshot

01:25 ATV Nieuws

02:00 Treadstones

02:55 Tv.film: Leon The Professional

04:45 Tv.film: The Invisible Man

06:50 Single Parents

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)