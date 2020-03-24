DINSDAG 24 MAART 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 24 maart 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:30 ATV Sports (HERH.)
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 TV.Film:Epiphany
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:Monkey in the middle
14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:30 Doc.:National Geographic Salmon
16:30 Entm.:Ed Sheeran Live
17:25 The Flintstones
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (HERH.)
19:30 The Neighborhood
20:15 Bluff City Law
21:15 Superstore
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Van Helsing
22:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:25 Doc.: Finding Escobar’s Millions
00:15 Tv.Film:Megan Leavey
02:15 Tv.Film:Hustlers
04:05 Tv.Film:Doom Annihilation
05:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
