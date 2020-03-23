07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Adventure Time With Finn And Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:30 Atomic Puppet
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:25 TV.Film: Star Wars Episode 1 The Phantom Menace
13:01 Middagfilm: Rogue: A Star Wars Story
15:16 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
16:23 Kinderfilm: Modest Heroes
17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 (Herh.) ATV COVID-19 Update
19:20 Bless This Mess
20:00 Star
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Ko’ W’ Go Stem: DC Grauwde
22:30 Queen of The South
23:15 Good Girls
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:35 Dublin Murders
01:35 Tv.Film: Hard Hunted
03:15 Tv.Film: Fit To Kill
04:55 Tv.Film : The Immortal
06:55 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 23 Maart 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws