07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Star Wars Resistance
10:20 Gordon Ramsay’s 24Hrs To Hell and Back
11:05 Survivor
11:30 Young Justice
11:55 National Geographic Explorer: Legend of The Monkey God
12:40 Middagfilm: Norm Of The North Family Vacation
14:15 Kinderfilm : Odd Squad :The Movie
15:25 De Levende Steen Gemeente
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:35 Naruto
17:05 NII: Focus
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Magnum P.I.
19:35 Covid-19 Alert 3
19:50 BiZa: Sranan Famiri
20:10 Entertainment: Bruno Mars : 24K Magic Live At The Apollo
21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:25 Mixed-ish
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
22:55 Tv.film: The Whistlebelower
01:15 ATV Nieuws
01:50 Tv.film: The Fatal Raid
03:25 Tv.film: I Am Fear
04:50 Single Parents
05:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 21 MAART 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws