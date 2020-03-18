ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 18 Maart 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 K.C. Undercover

10:00 ATV Nieuwsdienst Corona Virus Info Programma

10:10 Tv.film: Star Girl

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm : Sonic The Hedgehog

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 The Dragon Prince

16:00 Skylanders Academy

16:30 NII:Focus

17:05 In Gesprek Met:………

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 ATV Nieuwsdienst Corona Virus Info Programma

19:00 Tiny House Nation

19:45 Update Dalian IV (afl 34)

19:55 Fish Finder

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:05 Tap A Bankstel

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Ko’ W’ Go Stem (afl.11)

22:40 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:25 Yankee

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Tv.film: Lost Girl

02:15 The Boys

03:10 Tv.film: Abstruse

05:10 Tv.Film : The Alpha Test

06:40 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)