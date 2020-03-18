07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 K.C. Undercover
10:00 ATV Nieuwsdienst Corona Virus Info Programma
10:10 Tv.film: Star Girl
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm : Sonic The Hedgehog
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 The Dragon Prince
16:00 Skylanders Academy
16:30 NII:Focus
17:05 In Gesprek Met:………
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Nieuwsdienst Corona Virus Info Programma
19:00 Tiny House Nation
19:45 Update Dalian IV (afl 34)
19:55 Fish Finder
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:05 Tap A Bankstel
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Ko’ W’ Go Stem (afl.11)
22:40 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:25 Yankee
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Tv.film: Lost Girl
02:15 The Boys
03:10 Tv.film: Abstruse
05:10 Tv.Film : The Alpha Test
06:40 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 18 Maart 2020
