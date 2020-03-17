07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:20 ATV Sports
10:10 Tv.film: Thor Ragnarok
12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:50 Kinderfilm: Flavors of Youth
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:05 Thomas and Friends – King of the Railway
16:15 Doc.: Air Warriors
17:05 The Looney Tunes Show
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The Neighborhood
19:15 Flavorful Origins
20:00 Bluff City Law
20:55 Superstore
21:20 Ko’ W’ Go Stem
21:35 How It’s Made
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5
22:15 Van Helsing
23:00 ATV Nieuws
23:35 Doc.: Finding Escobar’s Millions
00:20 Tv.film: Cries of the unborn
01:50 Tv.film: Queen and Slim
04:05 Tv.film: Uncut Gems
06:20 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 17 MAART 2020
