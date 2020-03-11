ATV KN.12.1 WOENSDAG 11 MAART 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 K.C. Undercover

10:00 Tv.film: Live Twice Love One

11:45 Rise Of The Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm: Lego Friends Girlz 4 Life

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Doc.: Heavy Rescue 401

16:00 Future-Worm

16:30 NII:Focus

17:05 In Gesprek Met:……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Tiny House Nation

19:35 Andi Mack

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 Stranger Thing

22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Ko’ W’ Go Stem: Mw. Pokie

22:40 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:25 Yankee

00:05 ATV Nieuws

00:40 Tv.film: Spy Intervention

02:15 The Boys

03:15 Tv.film: Rise Of The Footsoldier

04:40 Tv.Film : Becoming

06:20 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)