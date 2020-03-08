07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Young Justice
08:36 The Lion Guard
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31 Kinderfilm:Spies in Disguise
11:15 Documentaire:Emmy Hart
11:40 Formula 1: Drive to Survive
12:13 Australian Supercross Championship
13:16 Inside West Coast Customs
14:01 Maranatha Ministries
15:01 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure
15:31 Atomic Puppet
16:02 Andi Mack
16:26 Kim Convenience
16:51 NII:Focus
17:20 Free Rein
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 Young Sheldon
19:06 Infomercial:Ko’ W’ Go Stem:Mw.Pokie
19:25 Infomercial:BiZa:Sranan Famiri
19:50 Walking the America’s
21:00 Tv.film:Hidden Figures
23:07 Tv.film:The Glimmer Man
00:40 Blood & Treasure
01:24 Tv.film:Escape from Pretoria
03:11 Documentaire:Earth Wild Brazil
04:02 S.W.A.T.
04:50 Gotham
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 08 Maart 2020 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws