07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Flavorful Origins
10:00 TV.Film:24 Little Hours
11:30 Bunk’D
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Middagfilm:Superman Red Son
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Documentaire:Otters of Yellowstone
16:05 The Flintstones
16:35 NII: FOCUS
17:15 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up????
21:00 Update Dalian IV (afl 31)
21:05 Panorama
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Altered Carbon
23:00 Evil
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Snowfall
01:05 Tv.Film:El Coyote
02:40 Tv.Film:Jumanji The Next Level
04:45 Doc.:Murder in Paradise
05:35 I Feel Bad
06:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 5 Maart 2020
