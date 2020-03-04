ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 4 Maart 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 K.C. Undercover

10:20 Tv.film: Foreign Land

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm: Ne Zha

14:35 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:35 Doc.: Mother Teresa – Saint of Darkness

16:30 NII:Focus

17:05 In Gesprek Met:………

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Tiny House Nation

19:35 Ko’w’ Go Stem

19:55 Fish Finder (Part 1): Itapara

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 Tap A Bankstel

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Min BiZa: Sranan Famiri

22:30 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:15 Yankee

23:55 ATV Nieuws

00:30 Tv.film: Guns Akimbo

02:10 The Boys

03:10 Tv.film: It Chapter Two

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)