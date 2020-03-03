07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
8:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
9:20 ATV Sports
10:20 Tv.film: Dolittle
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm: Homeward
14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:30 Science os Stupid
16:00 Doc.: Deadliest Roads – Bolivia
17:00 The Secrets Of Gravity In The Footstep Of Albert Einstein
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The Neighborhood
19:15 Flavorful Origins
20:00 Bluff City Law
21:00 Single Parents
21:25 Ko’ W’ Go Stem
21:45 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5
21:55 Van Helsing
22:40 ATV Nieuws
23:15 Doc.: Finding Escobar’s Millions
00:00 Tv.film: Colour Of Truth
01:45 Tv.film: El Coyote
03:20 Tv.film: 24 Little Hours
04:45 Doc.: Africa – Savannah
05:40 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 03 MAART 2020
