MAANDAG 2 MAART 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht maandag 02 maart 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Angelina Ballerina:Het Gekostumeerde Bal

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:30 Fitness:Zumba Rush

10:00 Tv.film: Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

11:45 Teen Titans

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm: Balboa Blvd

14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Doc.: People of hte Forest

16:35 The Adventures of Tin Tin

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Bless This Mess

19:10 Krakatiki

19:35 Ko’ W’ Go Stem

19:55 Star

20:55 ATV Sports

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5

22:05 Queen of The South

22:50 Good Girls

23:35 ATV Nieuws

00:15 Station 19

01:00 Tv.film: Nesting Dolls

02:45 Tv.film: Don’t Let Go

04:30 Doc.: The Last Lions

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)

