Zondag 23 Februari 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:11 Young Justice

08:36 The Lion Guard

09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 Kinderfilm:Scooby Doo Return to Zombie Island

10:56 Formula 1: Drive to Survive

11:25 Monster Energy

12:02 Fish Finder

12:35 P1 AquaX Eurotour

13:05 Inside West Coast Customs

13:50 Adventure time with Finn & Jake

14:02 Maranatha Ministries

15:02 Documentaire:Nadiya’s British Food Adventure

15:31 Inspector Gadget

16:00 Andi Mack

16:23 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

16:55 NII:Focus

17:26 Free Rein

18:05 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:44 Young Sheldon

19:03 Gardeners’ World

20:16 Karaoke Fun Show

21:12 Road 2:Kninipaati

21:50 Tv.film:……….

23:32 Tv.film:The Fanatic

00:55 Blood & Treasure

01:42 Tv.film:Brawler

03:17 Documentaire:The South Seas: Bikini Atoll & Marshall Islands

04:56 S.W.A.T.

05:39 Gotham

06:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)