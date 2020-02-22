07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 3Below:Tales of Arcadia
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Star Wars Resistance
10:15 Fire Masters
11:00 Survivor
11:45 Teen Titans
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
14:25 Entertainment:Adele Live in London
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:40 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
15:50 Moksi Moksi
16:25 NII:Focus
16:55 Documentaire:Fault Lines:Houston after Hurricane Harvey
17:20 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3: Code 5
19:20 Magnum P.I.
20:10 Documentaire:Het Nationaal Herbarium Suriname
20:40 Jessie
21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Mixed-ish
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
23:10 Tv.film: Rambo – Last Blood
00:45 ATV Nieuws
01:20 Pennyworth
02:20 Tv.film: Eli
04:00 Tv.film :Extinction
05:35 Single Parents
06:15 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 22 FEBRUARI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws