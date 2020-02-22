ATV (KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 22 FEBRUARI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 3Below:Tales of Arcadia

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 Star Wars Resistance

10:15 Fire Masters

11:00 Survivor

11:45 Teen Titans

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

14:25 Entertainment:Adele Live in London

15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:40 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

15:50 Moksi Moksi

16:25 NII:Focus

16:55 Documentaire:Fault Lines:Houston after Hurricane Harvey

17:20 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3: Code 5

19:20 Magnum P.I.

20:10 Documentaire:Het Nationaal Herbarium Suriname

20:40 Jessie

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Mixed-ish

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

23:10 Tv.film: Rambo – Last Blood

00:45 ATV Nieuws

01:20 Pennyworth

02:20 Tv.film: Eli

04:00 Tv.film :Extinction

05:35 Single Parents

06:15 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)