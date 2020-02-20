DONDERDAG 20 FEBRUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 20 februari 2020
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie: Leo Victor x Robinhood
14:20 Voorbeschouwing UEFA Europa League
15:00 Sport:Voetbal:UEFA Europa League:Getafe x Ajax
17:00 Batman
17:30 WWE Smackdown
18:30 Voltron:Legendary Defender
19:00 ATV Nieuws
19:40 The LIGA Show
20:13 The Rookie
21:00 Prodigal Son
21:46 Dublin Murders
22:47 Sport:Voetbal:UEFA Europa League:Getafe x Ajax
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)