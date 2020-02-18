DINSDAG 18 FEBRUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 18 februari 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt & Tone

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herhaling )

09:20 Teen Titans

09:32 ATV Sports

10:21 Tv.film: Roll Bounce

12:12 BBC Nieuws

12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation

12:56 Middagfilm:Romantically Speaking

14:24 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:20 Documentaire:Volcano Natures Inferno

16:17 Kinderfilm: Brave

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Neighborhood

19:10 Flavorful Origins

19:39 Kow’Go Stem (afl.07)

20:10 Bluff City Law

21:05 How It’s Made

21:28 Single Parents

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/match.3/High.5

22:10 Van Helsing

22:54 ATV Nieuws

23:30 Documentaire:Finding Escobar’s Millions

00:12 Tv.film:Coyote Lake

01:46 Tv.film:Ad Astra

03:52 Tv.film:Adopt a Highway

05:14 Documentaire:Brazil:A Natural History (afl.03)

06:06 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)