ZONDAG 16 FEBRUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 16 februari 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 The Lion Guard

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 Kinderfilm:Farmtastic Fun

10:45 Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble Full Recap WESS

11:13 Formula 1:Drive to Survive

11:51 FIA ETRC) (round.05):Most

12:17 Hixpania Hard Enduro Full Recap WESS

12:50 Red Bull Romaniacs Full Race Recap WESS

13:18 Inside West Coast Customs

14:03 Maranatha Ministries

15:03 Documentaire:Nadiya’s British Food Adventure

15:33 Tom and Jerry Tales

16:00 Andi Mack

16:21 NII:Focus

16:50 Free Rein

17:15 Documentaire:Pick of the Litter

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Young Sheldon

18:50 Documentaire:Great Bear Stakeout

20:00 Running Wild with Bear Grylls

21:00 Tv.film:

22:35 Tv.film:Midway

00:55 Blood & Treasure

01:35 Tv film:Dolemite Is My Name

03:34 Documentaire:Bombay Railway (afl.01):Pressures

04:34 S.W.A.T.

05:17 Gotham

06:01 BBC Nieuws