07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Basic
09:10 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:40 K.C. Undercover
10:05 Tv.film: Free Dance
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm: White Snake
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Documentaire:Mysteries of the Abandoned
16:05 Puppy Dog Pals
16:30 NII:Focus
17:05 In Gesprek Met:………
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Tiny House Nation
19:35 BiZa: Ko’ W’ Go Stem (afl 6)
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Moksi Moksi (afl.06)
21:10 Stranger Thing
22:07 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Real Housewives of Dallas
22:55 Yankee
23:35 ATV Nieuws
0:10 Tv.film: Night Zero
1:35 Hanna
2:30 Tv.film: Tokyo Gore Police
4:20 Tv.film: Tied in Blood
5:50 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 12 Februari 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws