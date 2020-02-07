VRIJDAG 7 FEBRUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 07 februari 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Through the Chakras
09:07 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herhaling )
09:25 ATV Sports
10:15 Masterchef The Professionals
11:16 Ducktales
10:00 How It’s Made
12:02 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
13:03 The Deep
13:49 Super Hit Top 10
14:20 Air Warriors
15:07 Whazzz Up?
16:05 Moksi Moksi (Herhaling)
16:36 NII:Focus
17:05 Girl Meets World
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Good Doctor
19:30 TravelTalk
20:10 Tv.film:Above the Clouds
22:00 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Terror
22:55 Shark Tank
23:45 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Riviera
01:16 Tv.film:Blood Bound
02:58 Tv.film:Cut Bank
04:31 The Gifted
05:16 Documentaire:Amazing Hotels:Life Beyond the Lobby:Royal Mansour
06:15 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)