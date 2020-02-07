VRIJDAG 7 FEBRUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 07 februari 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Yoga:A Journey Through the Chakras

09:07 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herhaling )

09:25 ATV Sports

10:15 Masterchef The Professionals

11:16 Ducktales

10:00 How It’s Made

12:02 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The World According To Jeff Goldblum

13:03 The Deep

13:49 Super Hit Top 10

14:20 Air Warriors

15:07 Whazzz Up?

16:05 Moksi Moksi (Herhaling)

16:36 NII:Focus

17:05 Girl Meets World

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Good Doctor

19:30 TravelTalk

20:10 Tv.film:Above the Clouds

22:00 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 The Terror

22:55 Shark Tank

23:45 ATV Nieuws

00:30 Riviera

01:16 Tv.film:Blood Bound

02:58 Tv.film:Cut Bank

04:31 The Gifted

05:16 Documentaire:Amazing Hotels:Life Beyond the Lobby:Royal Mansour

06:15 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)