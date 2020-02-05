ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 5 Februari 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Strenght

08:43 Teen Titans

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 K.C. Undercover

09:55 Tv.film:Little Women

12:13 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm:Henchmen

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:03 Documentaire:Mysteries of the Abandoned

15:48 Monster High Escape from Skull Shores

16:34 NII:Focus

17:05 In Gesprek Met:……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Tiny House Nation

19:26 Science of Stupid

20:00 Fish Finder :Panama Black Marlin

20:30 Moksi Moksi (afl.05)

21:05 Tap a Bankstel:Jetty Mathurin

22:04 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:10 Yankee

23:55 ATV Nieuws

0:30 Tv.film:Lazarat

2:15 Hanna

3:10 Tv.film:Back in the Day

4:45 Tv.film:Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever

6:20 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)