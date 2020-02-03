MAANDAG 3 FEBRUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 3 februari 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Intervals
08:35 Teen Titans
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 The Lion Guard
10:00 TV.Film:Standing Up For Sunny
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Middagfilm:Corporate Animals
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm:Ironman and Captain America Heroes United
16:15 Doc.:Secrets of Noahs Ark
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Leri So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Bless This Mess
19:20 Krakatiki
20:00 Star
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Empire
23:00 The Chi
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:35 Station 19
01:20 Tv.Film:The Good Liar
03:10 Tv.Film:Unbroken
05:30 Documentaire:Shakespeare from Kabul
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)