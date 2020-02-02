ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 02 FEBRUARI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 The Lion Guard

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 Men’s Skateboard Street Final

11:00 Formula 1: Drive To Survive

11:40 BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400

12:45 GNCC Maxxis General

13:10 Inside West Coast Customs

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Doc.: Nadiya’s British Food Adventure

15:30 Hey Jackie

16:00 Andi Mack

16:25 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

16:50 NII:FOCUS

17:30 Free Rein

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45 Young Sheldon

19:10 Gardeners’ World

20:00 Road 2 Kalebaskreek

21:00 Tv.Film : Adventures Force 5

22:30 Tv.Film: Bombshell

00:20 Tv.Film: Mob Town

01:50 Blood And Treasure

03:15 Tv.Film: The Marshes

04:40 Documentaire: Pick Of A Litter

05:05 Chicago PD

05:50 Gotham

06:35 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)