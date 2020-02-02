07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 The Lion Guard
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 Men’s Skateboard Street Final
11:00 Formula 1: Drive To Survive
11:40 BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400
12:45 GNCC Maxxis General
13:10 Inside West Coast Customs
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:00 Doc.: Nadiya’s British Food Adventure
15:30 Hey Jackie
16:00 Andi Mack
16:25 Avatar The Legend Of Korra
16:50 NII:FOCUS
17:30 Free Rein
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 Young Sheldon
19:10 Gardeners’ World
20:00 Road 2 Kalebaskreek
21:00 Tv.Film : Adventures Force 5
22:30 Tv.Film: Bombshell
00:20 Tv.Film: Mob Town
01:50 Blood And Treasure
03:15 Tv.Film: The Marshes
04:40 Documentaire: Pick Of A Litter
05:05 Chicago PD
05:50 Gotham
06:35 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 02 FEBRUARI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws