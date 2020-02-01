07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia
09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 Star Wars Resistance
10:20 Fire Masters
11:01 Survivor
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Tv.Film:Land van Rama
14:55 Entertainment:George Michael
15:23 De Levende Steen Gemeente
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:31 Krakatiki
17:00 NII:Focus
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Magnum P.I.
19:27 Documentaire:Seven Worlds,One Planet
20:35 BiZa: Ko’ W’ Go Stem (afl.04)
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Mixed-ish
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
23:03 Tv.film:Color Out of Space
00:58 ATV Nieuws
01:35 Pennyworth
02:32 Tv.film:The Parts You Lose
04:06 Tv.film:The Outsider
05:33 The Cool Kids
06:17 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 1 FEBRUARI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws