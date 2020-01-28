Dinsdag 28 Januari 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge

08:46 Teen Titans

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:22 ATV Sports

10:15 Tv.film:Playing with Fire

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:36 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Sheep and Wolves 2:The Pig Deal

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:21 Documentaire:The Death of “Superman Lives”: What Happened?

17:08 Naruto

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:46 The Neighborhood

19:15 Bizarre Foods:Delicious Destinations

20:10 Documentaire:Shock And Awe:The Story of Electricity

21:20 Single Parents

21:53 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:03 Van Helsing

22:48 ATV Nieuws

23:31 Documentaire:Finding Escobar’s Millions

00:13 Tv.film:The Wave

01:42 Tv.film:Just Mercy

04:10 Documentaire:Mummies Alive

05:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)