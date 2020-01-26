07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
08:00 Sport:Voetbal:La Liga – Atletico De Madrid x CD Leganes
10:00 Kinderfilm:Home
11:35 Documentaire:Dan Cruickshank’s Adventures in Architecture
12:25 Sport:Voetbal:Telesur-SVB Eerste Divisie Competitie:PVV x Notch
14:30 Sport:Voetbal:La Liga – Real Sociedad x RCD Mallorca
16:30 Tom And Jerry Tales
17:00 Sport:Voetbal:La Liga – R. Valladolid CF x Real Madrid
19:00 Tap A Bankstel: Henkie T
20:00 Sport:Telesur Futsal Playoffs 2019: Styx KG x The Lions (game.3)
21:50 WWE Smackdown
22:45 Telesur-SVB 1ste Divisie: SNL x Bintang Lair
00:45 The Good Place
01:05 Messiah
01:45 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.2 ZONDAG 26 JANUARI 2020
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws