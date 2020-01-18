Zaterdag 18 Januari 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Logos International

08:35 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 Star Wars Resistance

10:15 Fire Masters

10:56 Survivor

11:40 Ultimate Spider-Man

12:03 BBC Nieuws

12:36 Middagfilm:The Jungle Book

14:15 Jessie

14:40 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:11 Magnum P.I.

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:30 Krakatiki

17:00 NII:Focus

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:42 Documentaire:Seven Worlds,One Planet

19:51 Entertainment:The UB40 Story of Reggae

21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:32 Mixed-ish

21:57 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

22:53 Tv.film:Inherit the Viper

00:22 ATV Nieuws

01:00 Pennyworth

01:55 Tv.film:Blade Runner 2049

04:39 Tv.film:Good Boys

06:10 The Cool Kids

07:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)