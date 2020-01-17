VRIJDAG 17 JANUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 17 januari 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Cardio Challenge

08:45 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:15 ATV Sports

10:10 Doc.: How It’s Made Dream Cars-KTM Bow

10:35 Masterchef The Professionals

11:40 Ducktales

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:35 The World According To Jeff Goldblum

13:05 Young Justice

13:30 Super Hit Top 10

14:05 The Deep

15:00 Whazzz Up ???

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:35 Winx Club

17:00 NII:Focus

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Good Doctor

19:30 How It’s Made

20:00 Tv.Film: Judy

22:00 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Treadstone

23:00 Shark Tank

23:55 ATV Nieuws

00:30 The Village

01:15 Tv.film: Countdown

02:50 Tv.film: Headshot

04:50 The Gifted

05:35 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)