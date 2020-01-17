VRIJDAG 17 JANUARI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
vrijdag 17 januari 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Cardio Challenge
08:45 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:15 ATV Sports
10:10 Doc.: How It’s Made Dream Cars-KTM Bow
10:35 Masterchef The Professionals
11:40 Ducktales
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:35 The World According To Jeff Goldblum
13:05 Young Justice
13:30 Super Hit Top 10
14:05 The Deep
15:00 Whazzz Up ???
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:35 Winx Club
17:00 NII:Focus
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Good Doctor
19:30 How It’s Made
20:00 Tv.Film: Judy
22:00 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Treadstone
23:00 Shark Tank
23:55 ATV Nieuws
00:30 The Village
01:15 Tv.film: Countdown
02:50 Tv.film: Headshot
04:50 The Gifted
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)