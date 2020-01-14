07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix
08:45 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:25 ATV Sports
10:20 Tv.Film: Could Souls
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm: The LEGO Ninjago Movie
14:45 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:45 Alpha and Omega 2
16:35 Doc.: Aristole’s Lagoon
17:35 Batman
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The Neighborhood
19:15 Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations
20:05 Doc.: Shock and Awe – The Story of Electricity
21:15 Single Parents
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Van Helsing
22:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:20 Doc.: Finding Escobar’s Millions
00:05 Tv.Film: Wounds
01:40 Tv.Film: The Viral Factor
03:45 Tv.film: The Keeping Room
05:25 Doc.: Mummies Alive Series
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 14 JANUARI 2020
