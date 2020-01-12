07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:11 Young Justice
08:35 The Lion Guard
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 ATV Sports Jaaroverzicht 2019
10:51 Formula 1:Drive to Survive
11:30 Dakar Rally Champions
11:57 Drift Masters European Championship
12:28 Extreme XL Lagares Hard Enduro
13:00 FIA ETRC
13:30 Trefle Lozerien AMV Classic Enduro
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
15:01 Flavorful Origins
15:14 Documentaire:Modern Marvels:Bunkers
16:05 Anne (With An E)
16:50 NII:Focus
17:20 Free Rein
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:27 ATV Nieuws (Jaaroverzicht) (2019) (deel.01)
19:03 Infomercial:StaatsOlie Nieuwsbrief (2)
19:10 Young Sheldon
19:31 Documentaire:Science of Stupid
20:01 Running Wild with Bear Grylls
21:01 Tv.film:Unknown Caller
22:51 Tv.film:Beyond the Reach
00:24 Krypton
01:08 Tv.film:The 33
03:16 Documentaire:Inside the Edge:A Professional Blackjack Adventure
04:29 Gotham
05:15 BBC Nieuws
Zondag 12 Januari 2020 (KN.12.1)
