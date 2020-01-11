Zaterdag 11 Januari 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 Puppy Dog Pals

09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:31 Star Wars Resistance

09:55 Ultimate Spider-Man

10:20 Fire Masters

11:05 Survivor

11:51 Documentaire:Air Warriors:Apache

12:51 Tv.film:Maleficent:Mistress of Evil

14:55 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:26 Magnum P.I.

16:11 Moksi Moksi

16:43 Ducktales

17:07 NII:Focus

17:33 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:46 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:Don Don Dia

19:15 Documentaire:Seven Worlds,One Planet

20:25 Entertainment:Yanni ‘live” at Royal Albert Hall

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:20 Mixed-ish

21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

22:49 Tv.film:Ninja

00:21 ATV Nieuws

01:00 Pennyworth

02:12 Tv.film:Suzzanna:Buried Alive

04:18 Tv.film:The Drone

05:40 The Cool Kids

06:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)