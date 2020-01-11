07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 Puppy Dog Pals
09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31 Star Wars Resistance
09:55 Ultimate Spider-Man
10:20 Fire Masters
11:05 Survivor
11:51 Documentaire:Air Warriors:Apache
12:51 Tv.film:Maleficent:Mistress of Evil
14:55 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:26 Magnum P.I.
16:11 Moksi Moksi
16:43 Ducktales
17:07 NII:Focus
17:33 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:Don Don Dia
19:15 Documentaire:Seven Worlds,One Planet
20:25 Entertainment:Yanni ‘live” at Royal Albert Hall
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Mixed-ish
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
22:49 Tv.film:Ninja
00:21 ATV Nieuws
01:00 Pennyworth
02:12 Tv.film:Suzzanna:Buried Alive
04:18 Tv.film:The Drone
05:40 The Cool Kids
06:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 11 Januari 2020 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws