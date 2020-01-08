07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat
8:45 Angelina Ballerina – Schatfiets
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 K.C.Undercover
10:00 Tv.film: I Feel Pretty
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Tv.film: Invisible Sue
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Kinderfilm: A Dragon Aventure
16:35 NII:Focus
17:05 In Gesprek Met ……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Tiny House Nation
19:50 Youth Outreach
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:00 Tap a Bankstel : Kenny B
22:00 Trekking Lotto/LottoPlus/Tek2/Double Tek2/Match3/High5
22:15 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:05 Succession
0:05 ATV Nieuws (35 min.) (nle-nieuws)
00:40 Tv.film: Blade of The Immortal
03:05 Hanna
03:55 Tv.film: Earthquake Bird
05:45 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – WOENSDAG 08 JANUARI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws