ATV (KN.12.1) – WOENSDAG 08 JANUARI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat

8:45 Angelina Ballerina – Schatfiets

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 K.C.Undercover

10:00 Tv.film: I Feel Pretty

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Tv.film: Invisible Sue

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Kinderfilm: A Dragon Aventure

16:35 NII:Focus

17:05 In Gesprek Met ……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Tiny House Nation

19:50 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:00 Tap a Bankstel : Kenny B

22:00 Trekking Lotto/LottoPlus/Tek2/Double Tek2/Match3/High5

22:15 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:05 Succession

0:05 ATV Nieuws (35 min.) (nle-nieuws)

00:40 Tv.film: Blade of The Immortal

03:05 Hanna

03:55 Tv.film: Earthquake Bird

05:45 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)