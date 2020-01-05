ZONDAG 5 JANUARI 2020// ATV(KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

zondag 5 januari 2020

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

08:00 Sport:Voetbal:LALIGA : Granada FC x RCD Mallorca

10:00 Sport:Voetbal:LALIGA : Real Sociedad x Villarreal CF

12:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

16:30 Young Justice

17:00 Sport:Voetbal:LALIGA : RC Celta x C.A. Osasuna

19:10 The Masked Singer

20:00 Documentaire:How to Avoid Mistakes in Surgery

21:05 WWE Smackdown

22:00 The Good Place

22:30 Tv.film: Killers Anonymous

00:05 Einde Uitzending

