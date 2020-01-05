ZONDAG 5 JANUARI 2020 // ATV(12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 5 januari 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 The Lion Guard

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:35 Voltron Legendary Defender

10:00 Red Bull Signature Series:Frozen Rush

11:00 The Grand Tour

12:35 Drift Master European Champion Round 2 + 3

13:30 FIA ETRC Round

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Carnivorous

15:25 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

16:00 Anne (With An E)

16:45 How its Made

17:20 Free Rein

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Young Sheldon

18:55 Gardeners’ World

20:00 Running Wild With Bear Grylls

21:00 Tv.film: Hellboy

23:05 Tv.film: Triple Frontier

01:20 Krypton

02:05 Tv.film: Shaft

04:00 Tv.film: The Highwaymen

06:15 Gotham

07:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)