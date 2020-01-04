Zaterdag 04 Januari 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Logos International

08:37 Puppy Dog Pals

09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:26 Star Wars Resistance

09:50 Tangled the Series

10:15 Fire Masters

11:00 Survivor

11:44 Documentaire:Ultimate Vehicles:World’s Biggest Planes

12:41 Tv.film:Spider-Man:Far From Home

14:55 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:25 Magnum P.I.

16:10 Ducktales

17:00 NII:Focus

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 The Muppets

19:10 Documentaire:Seven Worlds,One Planet

20:15 Entertainment:Pink Floyd

21:01 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Mixed-ish

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:11 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

23:08 Tv.film:Black and Blue

01:01 ATV Nieuws

01:40 Ransom

02:24 Tv.film:Dracula in Love

03:48 Tv.film:Merantau

05:41 The Cool Kids

06:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)