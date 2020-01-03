07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:12 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test
08:40 Inspector Gadget
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31 Documentaire:Earth’s Wildest Waters:The Big Fish
10:40 Masterchef U.S.
11:30 Ducktales
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Documentaire:Kingdom of the White Wolf
13:24 The Deep
14:10 Super Hit Video
14:51 Teen Titans
15:10 Whazzz Up?
15:51 Kinderfilm:Penguin League
17:06 NII:Focus
17:32 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46 The Good Doctor
19:40 Infomercial:1 Jaar Safe City (Telesur)
20:00 Tv.film:Saving Flora
21:45 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:53 Treadstone
22:37 Shark Tank
23:28 ATV Nieuws
00:06 The Village
00:49 Tv.film:Zombieland:Double Tap
02:28 Tv.film:Nightmare Cinema
04:29 Documentaire:Now
04:51 The Gifted
05:36 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Vrijdag 03 Januari 2020 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws