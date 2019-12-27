ATV (KN.12.1) – VRIJDAG 27 DECEMBER 2019

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Yoga:A Journey Through The Chakras

09:05 BBC Nieuws

09:35 Koffiebreak met Danielle Bergwijn

10:00 Masterchef U.S.

10:45 Kinderfilm: Regular Show The Movie

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kingdom Of The White Wolf

13:35 Super Hit Top 10

14:10 The Deep

15:00 Whazzz Up ???

16:05 Doc.:James May The Reassembler

16:35 NII:Focus

17:05 The Flintstones

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 The Good Doctor

19:55 Tv.Film : Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

21:55 Trekking:PayDay/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Treadstone

22:55 Shark Tank

23:45 ATV Nieuws

00:20 The Village

01:05 Tv.film: The Legend Of Speed

03:00 Tv.film: Dropa

05:10 The Gifted

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)